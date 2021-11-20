Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

