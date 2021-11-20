Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 80.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.30 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $195.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

