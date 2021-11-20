Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Epizyme worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Epizyme by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

EPZM stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Epizyme’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

