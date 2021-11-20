Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Balchem worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Balchem by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Balchem by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 53,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $167.43 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

