Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 172.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347,697 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Tiptree worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 289.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $2,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $501.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.