Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

