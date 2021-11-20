Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $590.62 million and $25.83 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00219409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00089111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

