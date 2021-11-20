Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
