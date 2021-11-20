Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.