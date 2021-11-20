Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Desjardins

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.