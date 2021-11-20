Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.