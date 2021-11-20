Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.47.

TSE FOOD opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.56. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of C$323.49 million and a P/E ratio of -41.81.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

