Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOOD. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$323.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

