GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,383. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

