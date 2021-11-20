Graphlinq Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $347,844.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $347,844.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

