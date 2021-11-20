Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.18

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $14.58. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 29,908 shares.

GPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 273.11% and a net margin of 50.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 204,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

