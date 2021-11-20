Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greenidge Generation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

GREE stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,168,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,856,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.