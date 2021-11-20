GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,970 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,211,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. 1,085,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

