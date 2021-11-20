Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,958. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

