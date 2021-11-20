Gregory A. Lang Sells 32,169 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $256,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,330,000 after buying an additional 165,752 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.