Gregory A. Lang Sells 32,169 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $256,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.64.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
