Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Grin has a market cap of $35.09 million and $2.78 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.26 or 0.07427220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00379947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.85 or 0.00976429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00085258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.91 or 0.00413377 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00264633 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,505,720 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

