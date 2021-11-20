Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in October

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,807,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 3,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,092.7 days.

GBOOF stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.