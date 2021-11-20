Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 391,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

