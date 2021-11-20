Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the period.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

