Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 354,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,622. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.