Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $154.56 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $137.28 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

