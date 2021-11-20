Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $225,000 in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

