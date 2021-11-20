Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

GE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $76.74 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

