HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HONE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

