Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,651.67 ($21.58).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LON HL traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,493 ($19.51). 291,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,366.50 ($17.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

