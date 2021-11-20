Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $203.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.45 or 0.00366487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00219803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00090184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,251,144,052 coins and its circulating supply is 10,800,497,052 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

