Hashgard One Day Volume Reaches $152,600.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $152,600.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

