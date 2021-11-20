Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -64.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine.

