HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 241 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

