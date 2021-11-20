HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

