HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.