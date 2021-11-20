HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 625 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $366.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.02. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $268.64 and a 12 month high of $367.91.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

