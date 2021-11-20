HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after buying an additional 146,368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $103.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

