HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $145,000.

NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 101,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

