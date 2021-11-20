Head-To-Head Comparison: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 8.13 $5.08 million ($0.28) -362.06 Four Corners Property Trust $170.94 million 12.78 $77.33 million $1.08 26.15

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out -1,028.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 1.48% 0.42% 0.18% Four Corners Property Trust 42.92% 9.60% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus target price of $91.29, suggesting a potential downside of 9.96%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment comprises of Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.