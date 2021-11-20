Head to Head Review: QDM International (QDMI) and Its Rivals

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare QDM International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, meaning that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QDM International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 6.00% 17.26% 5.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QDM International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.88

QDM International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QDM International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1054 1186 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.03%. Given QDM International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

QDM International peers beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

