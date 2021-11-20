Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

