Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palomar stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Palomar by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 167,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

