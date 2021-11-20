Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00213566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.16 or 0.00609588 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00077767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

