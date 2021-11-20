Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

