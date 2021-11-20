Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.32, but opened at $28.75. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 19,631 shares.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.97%.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.