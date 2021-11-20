Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

