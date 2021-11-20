Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $669.00 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $900.44 and a 200-day moving average of $891.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

