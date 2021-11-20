Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $1,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.00. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.40 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

