Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

