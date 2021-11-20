Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 40.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.